HSCAP Supplementary Allotment 2023: Kerala Plus One Result Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here
HSCAP Allotment 2023: Kerala 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 for merit quota is available on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in and candidates can check the allotment status on the official website, scroll down for more details.
HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023: Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 was released today, July 13, 2023, by the Directorate of General Education, Government of Kerala. Candidates can now view their supplementary allotment on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. At 10 a.m. on July 13, 2023, the allotment for the first supplementary result was released. Both the VHSE Allotment and the HSCAP Supplementary Result have been uploaded.
HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023: Steps to download here
1. Visit the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, go to the candidate login page.
3. Enter your username, password, district and then the allotment result will appear on your screen.
4. Download and take a print out
HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023; direct link here
A total of 45,394 seats were used for Supplementary vacancies, of which 35,163 were granted and 10,600 remained unfilled. There are 67596 valid applications and 7344 applications from other districts among the 67832 online confirmed applications.
