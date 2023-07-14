HSCAP Supplementary Allotment 2023: Kerala Plus One Result Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023: Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 was released today, July 13, 2023, by the Directorate of General Education, Government of Kerala. Candidates can now view their supplementary allotment on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. At 10 a.m. on July 13, 2023, the allotment for the first supplementary result was released. Both the VHSE Allotment and the HSCAP Supplementary Result have been uploaded.

HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in.



2. On the homepage, go to the candidate login page.

3. Enter your username, password, district and then the allotment result will appear on your screen.

4. Download and take a print out

A total of 45,394 seats were used for Supplementary vacancies, of which 35,163 were granted and 10,600 remained unfilled. There are 67596 valid applications and 7344 applications from other districts among the 67832 online confirmed applications.