trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635168
NewsEducation
HSCAP ALLOTMENT 2023

HSCAP Supplementary Allotment 2023: Kerala Plus One Result Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

HSCAP Allotment 2023: Kerala 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 for merit quota is available on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in and candidates can check the allotment status on the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

HSCAP Supplementary Allotment 2023: Kerala Plus One Result Released At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here File Photo

HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023: Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 was released today, July 13, 2023, by the Directorate of General Education, Government of Kerala. Candidates can now view their supplementary allotment on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. At 10 a.m. on July 13, 2023, the allotment for the first supplementary result was released. Both the VHSE Allotment and the HSCAP Supplementary Result have been uploaded.

HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in.

cre Trending Stories

2. On the homepage, go to the candidate login page.

3. Enter your username, password, district and then the allotment result will appear on your screen.

4. Download and take a print out

HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Allotment Result 2023; direct link here

A total of 45,394 seats were used for Supplementary vacancies, of which 35,163 were granted and 10,600 remained unfilled. There are 67596 valid applications and 7344 applications from other districts among the 67832 online confirmed applications.

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded