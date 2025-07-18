HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 OUT At hssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 today, i.e. 18th July, 2025 for Group C posts. All the candidates who have registered themselves can now download it through the official website, i.e. hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC CET examination will take place on 26th and 27th July, 2024 in an offline mode across the multiple centres in Haryana. Candidates must know that an admit card is a very important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of CET Admit card on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your your CET Registration number or Mobile number and password then submit it

Step 5: After submission, your CET admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and then download the PDF.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025: Important Guidelines for Exam

Candidates will have to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid ID proof like their Aadhaar card, Voter ID or PAN Card. And candidates will have to reach the examination centre at least 90 minutes before the mentioned time. They must know that electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the examination centre and they must wear clothes which are light in colour, without pockets and no jewellery. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.