HSSC CET Mains Admit Card 2023 Released At hssc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HSSC CET Mains Admit Card 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC, has released the HSSC CET Mains Admit Card 2023. Candidates who are eligible and registered can obtain their admit cards via the official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who pass the mains exam will be invited to the interview phase.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 12.15 PM on August 5, 2023 and August 6, 2023, according to the timetable. Candidates are urged to arrive at the designated location by 8.30 a.m. The gates will close at 9.30 a.m.

HSSC CET Mains Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - hssc.gov.in

2. Click on the link for CET Mains Admit Card 2023 on the homepage

3. A new website will be opened

4. Enter your username and password to download the admit card

5. Once entered, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the HSSC CET Mains Admit Card 2023

7. Keep a copy for reference The exam will be held on August 5 and 6, 2023.

