HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Registration Closes Today At onetimeregn.haryanagov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the registration process for HSSC CET 2025 today, i.e. 12th June, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the Common Entrance Test can do it through the official website, i.e. onetimeregn.haryanagov.in.

The board will release the date of the examination later. The exam consists of a total of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and all the questions are compulsory. The duration of the exam is 1 hour 45 minutes. Candidates must know that the written examination will be held in a bilingual language (Hindi & English) in an offline mode on the OMR sheet. Candidates must note that the admit card for Haryana CET is expected to be released by July, 2025.

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- onetimeregn.haryanagov.in.

Step 2: You will see the button of ‘Apply’ on the homepage. Click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened where candidates will have to register themselves using their contact details.

Step 4: After registration is done, login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application by entering your correct personal and academic information.

Step 6: Pay the required application fees to complete the procedure.

Step 7: Recheck the details and submit the form, download the page for future reference.

The last date for the application fee payment is 14th June, 2025, Saturday.

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

To be eligible for the HSSC CET examination, candidates need to be in the age group of 18 to 42 years old as of the closing date of the registration. And candidates must have completed their 10+2 or equivalent from any recognised institutions or hold a Matric with additional qualification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.