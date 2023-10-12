HSSC Group D Exam City Slip 2023 Released At hssc.gov.in, Admit Card Soon- Direct Link, Steps Here

HSSC Exam City Slip 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission issued the HSSC CET Group D 2023 Exam City Slip on October 11. Candidates taking the exam can check and obtain their exam city slips on the official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to gain access. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the OMR-based HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) for various Group-D posts against Advt. No. 01/2023 in Pen & Paper Mode on October 21 and 22, 2023, in U.T. Chandigarh and several cities/districts across Haryana. The exam city slip contains information about the designated exam center city as well as other details.

HSSC Exam City Slip 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-hssc.gov.in

2. Click on the "Notice to the candidates for written examination for CET group D (21st and 22nd October 2023)" link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter the application number and date of birth

5. Access the exam city slip and download the same

6. Take a print out for the future references

According to the HSSC CET 2023 Exam Pattern, there will be 100 questions, each worth one mark. Candidates will have 1 hour and 45 minutes to complete the examination. Questions will be asked on themes such as general knowledge, general science, logic, English, and Hindi, among others.