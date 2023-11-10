HTET 2023: Haryana TET Last Date To Apply Today At bseh.org.in- Direct Link Here

The Board of School Education, Haryana, is gearing up to conclude the HTET 2023 registration process on November 10, 2023. For aspirants who haven't seized this golden opportunity to apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, the window of possibility remains open through the official BSEH website

It's a pivotal moment for those aspiring educators who envision themselves making a mark in the realm of teaching.

The correction window swings open on November 11, 2023, ushering in a brief yet crucial opportunity for candidates. However, this window of rectification will gently close on November 12, 2023, urging applicants to ensure their details are flawlessly captured.

HTET 2023 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Access the Official BSEH Website

Navigate to the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana, at bseh.org.in. The gateway to your teaching dreams awaits.

Step 2: Locate HTET 2023 Link

On the home page, spot the HTET 2023 link. It's your doorway to a career-defining examination.

Step 3: Registration Rituals

Initiate the process by registering yourself. A few clicks, and you're on your way. Submit your details for a seamless entry into the world of HTET.

Step 4: Login and Application Form

Once registered, log in to your account. Fill out the application form with precision, leaving no room for errors. This is your chance to showcase your commitment to the teaching profession.

Step 5: Financial Formalities

Navigate to the payment section and settle the application fees. For a single level, the fee stands at ₹1000/-. Opting for two levels? That would be ₹1800/-. And for the ambitious ones aiming for all three levels, the application fee is ₹2400/-.

Step 6: Submission and Download

With the form completed and fees paid, hit submit. Download the acknowledgment for future reference. This tangible proof could be your key to unlocking a fulfilling career in education.

Step 7: Safeguard Your Efforts

Don't forget the last step — keep a hard copy of your application. It might seem trivial now, but it could be your safeguard in the unpredictable journey ahead.

HTET 2023 Application Fees

Understanding the financial commitments is essential. For candidates aiming for a single level, the application fee is ₹1000/-. Going for two levels requires an investment of ₹1800/-. Those ambitious enough to apply for all three levels will need to allocate ₹2400/-.

Special Provisions for Differently-Abled Candidates

Inclusivity is a priority. For disabled candidates falling under the Scheduled Caste category in Haryana:

One level application comes with a fee of ₹500/-.

Opting for two levels involves a fee of ₹900/-.

The comprehensive package of all three levels requires a fee of ₹1200/-.

For more nuanced details, candidates are encouraged to explore the depths of the official BSEH website.