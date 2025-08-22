HTET 2025 Biometric Verification To Be Done On August 25, 26; Result To Be Out Soon At bseh.org.in- Check Details Here

HTET 2025 Biometric Verification: The Board of School Education, Haryana has officially released the biometric verification dates, centre and district-wise candidates list. Getting this biometric is mandatory for candidates and after the verification is completed then the BSEH will release the results for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test soon at bseh.org.in. The verification will take place on 25th and 26th August, 2025 across the 22 district centres in Haryana.

