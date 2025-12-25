Advertisement
HTET 2026: Haryana Board Begins Registration At htet.eapplynow.com- Check Direct Link To Apply Here
HTET 2026 REGISTRATION

HTET 2026: Haryana Board Begins Registration At htet.eapplynow.com- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

HTET 2026 Registration Begins: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially started the application process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 at htet.eapplynow.com. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
HTET 2026: Haryana Board Begins Registration At htet.eapplynow.com- Check Direct Link To Apply HereHTET 2026 Registration

HTET 2026 Registration: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially started the application process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. All the candidates who are eligible and interested to apply can now do it through the official website, i.e. htet.eapplynow.com.

The HTET is being conducted for the candidates who are interested to become teachers in government and government aided schools across Haryana. Additionally, clearing this exam is mandatory to get appointed as a primary, trained graduate and post graduate teacher levels in Haryana.

HTET 2026 Registration Begins; Check Direct Link To Apply Here

HTET 2026 Registration Begins: Steps To Apply Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- htet.eapplynow.com.

Step 2: Find the registration link on the homepage and a new page will appear on the screen to complete the registration.

Step 3: Complete the registration with your contact details like your mobile number, email ID, and other important details.

Step 4: Now fill the form carefully with your personal and academic information.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents according to the provided instructions.

Step 6: Pay the application to complete the process.

Step 7: Check all the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

HTET 2026 Registration Begins: Important Dates

  • The online registration process for HTET 2026 started on December 24, 2025, at 5:00 pm. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website during this period.
  • The last date to complete and submit the online application is January 4, 2026, up to midnight. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last day to avoid technical issues.
  • Applicants can pay the application fee until January 5, 2026, also till midnight, even if they submit the form earlier.
  • A correction window will be open from January 4 to January 5, 2026, allowing candidates to make limited changes to their submitted application forms.
  • The HTET 2026 admit card release date has not been announced yet. The Haryana Board will notify candidates about the hall ticket availability in due course.
  • The HTET 2026 examination is expected to be conducted on January 17 and 18, 2026. These dates are tentative and will be confirmed by the authorities later.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

