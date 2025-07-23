HTET Admit Card 2024-25 Released At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link Here

HTET Admit Card 2024-25: The Haryana School Education Board has issued the HTET 2024 Admit Card on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 for Level-1, Level-2, and Level-3 can now download their hall tickets from the official website — bseh.org.in. To access the admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number or mobile number along with their password. The HTET 2024 examination is set to take place on July 30 and July 31, 2025. The Level 3 (PGT) exam will be held on July 30 from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. On July 31, the Level 2 (TGT) exam is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by the Level 1 (PRT) exam from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

HBSE Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar and Secretary Dr. Munish Nagpal released a press statement advising candidates to thoroughly read and follow the important instructions mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. In case of any technical issues while downloading the admit card, candidates can reach out to the board office at 01664-254305 for assistance.

HTET Admit Card 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: bseh.org.in. On the homepage, click on the link for HTET 2024 Admit Card download. Enter your login details and submit the information. Your HTET 2024 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The board stated that more than 4 lakh candidates are set to appear for the exam across 673 centres in the state. On exam day, candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card with a clear colour photograph. Those without it, or with a damaged or unclear photo, will be denied entry.

HTET Admit Card 2024-25: Items prohibited in exam hall

The board has strictly banned all types of jewellery, including rings, chains, earrings, necklaces, pendants, and brooches, along with any metallic items. Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, pagers, Bluetooth devices, earphones, calculators, and smartwatches are also not allowed. Additionally, items like purses, pads, log tables, plastic pouches, blank or printed papers, written notes, and other similar materials are prohibited inside the examination hall.