HTET Registration 2025 Schedule OUT At bseh.org.in- Check Application Fees, Other Details Here

HTET Registration Schedule 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has officially announced the re-opening of the application forms for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) to give one more opportunity to the candidates who have missed earlier in November, 2024. . All the candidates who are interested in applying can register themselves through the official website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

HTET is a qualifying exam for teaching positions, for the candidates who are interested in teaching at government schools across Haryana at the Primary, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) levels.

HTET Registration Schedule 2025: Important Dates

The application window will be opened on 1st June, 2025 at 11:30 Am and will be closed on 5th June, 2025 at 11:59 PM. And the application correction window will be opened on 6th June, 2025 and 7th June, 2025. Candidates are advised to note this dates to avoid missing the deadlines.

HTET Registration Schedule 2025: Process to Registration

First, candidates will have to go to the official website for the registration, i.e. bseh.org.in. Then, candidates will have to register themselves and then to fill the form, they will have to enter their personal and academic information correctly. Candidates will also have to upload the required documents according to the instructions that will be provided by the board. And registration will only be finished after paying the application fees. After filling the form, candidates are advised to keep a soft copy saved in their devices for the future reference.

HTET Registration Schedule 2025: Application Fees

Fees for SC and PH candidates (Haryana Domicile) is Rs. 500 for One level, Rs. 900 for two levels and Rs. 1200 for three levels.

Fees for All other category candidates (Haryana Domicile) is Rs. 1,000 for One level, Rs. 1,800 for two levels and Rs. 2,400 for three levels.

Fees for candidates, Non-Haryana Domicile is 1,000 for One level, Rs. 1,800 for two levels and Rs. 2,400 for three levels.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.