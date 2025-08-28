HTET Result 2025 Expected To Be Released Soon At bseh.org.in- Steps To Check Here

HTET Result 2025: Haryana’s Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to release the result for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 results soon. However, the board has not announced any dates for the result release but according to the media reports, the result is expected to be out by the next week. All the candidates who have appeared for the test will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bseh.org.in after the release.

This year, more than four lakh students have appeared for the exam that took place in 673 centres. The level 3 (PGT) exam was conducted on 30th July, 2025 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM and Level 2 (TGT) and Level (PRT) 1 took place on 31st July, 2025 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

HTET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘HTET 2025 Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 result link’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and password correctly to login in.

Step 5: After submission, your HTET 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the page for future reference.

BSEH conducted the process of biometric verification on 25th and 26th August, 2025 across the 22 district centres in Haryana. The board has released this biometric verification to ensure the transparent procedure and reduce the chances of impersonation. And the board has released the list of 22 districts and allotted the centres to the candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.