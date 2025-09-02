HTET Result 2025: PRT, TGT, and PGT Results To Be Released Soon At bseh.org.in- Steps To Check Here

HTET Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana is likely to declare the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 results soon. However, the board has not confirmed the exact release date yet. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, bseh.org.in.

The process of biometric verification for the candidates who have appeared for the exam ended on 26th August, 2025. The board has released this biometric verification to ensure the transparent procedure and reduce the chances of impersonation.

According to media reports, the board chairman stated that a separate list is being prepared for candidates who have biometric mismatches, and the results of those who fail to complete the process of verification will be withheld. He further added that the final compilation of results is expected to be completed within 3-4 days, after which the results will be officially announced.

HTET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of HTET 2025 Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your HTET Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

This year, over four lakh students appeared for the exam held across 673 centres in Haryana. The Level 3 (PGT) exam was conducted on July 30, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, while the Level 2 (TGT) was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and Level 1 (PRT) at 3 PM to 5:30, both the exams took place on a single day on 31st July, 2025.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.