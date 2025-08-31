HTET Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At bseh.org.in- Steps To Check Here

HTET Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana is expected to release the result for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 soon. However, the board has not announced any dates for the result release yet. All the candidates who have appeared for the test will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bseh.org.in after the release.

According to the reports of an Indian Express, the Board Chairman has said that the HTET results will be out next week. The process of biometric verification for the candidates who have appeared for the exam ended on 26th August, 2025. The board has released this biometric verification to ensure the transparent procedure and reduce the chances of impersonation.

According to media reports, the board chairman stated that a separate list is being prepared for candidates who have biometric mismatches, and the results of those who fail to complete the process of verification will be withheld. He further added that the final compilation of results is expected to be completed within 3-4 days, after which the results will be officially announced.

HTET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of HTET 2025 Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your HTET Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

This year, more than four lakh students have appeared for the exam that took place in 673 centres. The level 3 (PGT) exam was conducted on 30th July, 2025 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM and Level 2 (TGT) and Level (PRT) 1 took place on 31st July, 2025 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.