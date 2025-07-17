Hyderabad School Holiday: Schools To Remain Closed From July 19 To 21 For Bonalu Festival Celebrations- Check Details

Hyderabad School Holiday: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Hyderabad on July 19 to July 21, giving students a long weekend with three consecutive days off. The School Education Department made this decision in view of the Bonalu festival celebrations taking place in the city. Bonalu is one of the most important traditional festivals in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, and is celebrated during the month of Ashada, which usually falls in July. As part of the rituals, devotees offer bonam (a special meal prepared in a pot) to the goddess Mahakali as a mark of respect and devotion.

Bonalu festival celebrated in different parts of hyderabad

Every Sunday during Ashada, different areas of Hyderabad take turns hosting the Bonalu Jatara (fair) with grand processions, traditional music, and cultural events. The city comes alive with colourful decorations and festive spirit, attracting large crowds. To ensure smooth celebrations and maintain public order, the state government has decided to keep schools and colleges closed during this time.

The Bonalu festival in Hyderabad attracts not only locals from Telangana but also thousands of devotees from neighboring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Odisha. Celebrated with great devotion during the Ashada month, Bonalu is observed on the first, third, and fourth Sundays. The first Sunday is marked by Golkonda Bonalu, the third by Lashkar Bonalu, and the fourth by the grand celebration at Lal Darwaza. The fourth Sunday of Ashada holds special significance, with the Bonalu procession at Lal Darwaza attracting huge crowds and vibrant festivities.

To accommodate the large number of devotees and the rush expected in the city, especially in the Old City areas, several temples have been beautifully decorated. In light of the heavy footfall and the bustling atmosphere, schools in the Old City have been granted a holiday on Saturday. Additionally, the School Education Department has declared a public holiday on Monday, July 21, 2025.

However, it has been specified that schools must compensate for the Saturday holiday by working on the second Saturday in August. As a result, students in the affected areas will enjoy a three-day break—July 19 (Saturday), July 20 (Sunday), and July 21 (Monday). Despite these holidays in schools, banks and other government offices will function as usual in the region.