UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri's first reaction after securing AIR 1
ANUJ AGNIHOTRI UPSC TOPPER

'I am still trying to process it': UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri's first reaction after securing AIR 1

Union Public Service Commission CSE 2025 topper Anuj Agnihotri shared his first reaction after securing All India Rank 1, saying he is “still trying to process” the result.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results were declared.
  • Anuj Agnihotri topped the exam, securing All India Rank 1.
  • The AIIMS Jodhpur graduate and DANICS probationer opened up about his first reaction, saying he is still trying to process the news.
Trending Photos

'I am still trying to process it': UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri's first reaction after securing AIR 1

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results were declared, and Anuj Agnihotri topped the exam, securing All India Rank 1. The AIIMS Jodhpur graduate and DANICS probationer opened up about his first reaction, saying he is still trying to process the news.

First Reaction of the Topper

Anuj revealed that this was his third attempt at the UPSC exam. “I was informed of the result just now. Currently, I am serving as a probationer in DANICS. I graduated from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023,” he said shortly after the results were announced.

Anuj had previously cleared the Union Territories Civil Services (UTCS) exam in his first attempt in 2023 and is currently working as an SDM in Delhi. His father works at the Nuclear Power Plant in Rawatbhata, Rajasthan.

Other Top Ranks and UPSC Details

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull secured the second and third ranks, respectively. A total of 958 candidates have qualified and are recommended for appointment to various central civil services.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages: Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test (Interview) to select officers for services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The main exam was held from August 22 to 31, 2025, and the next step for qualified candidates is the Personality Test. The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. Candidates can check the merit list on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Anuj Agnihotri’s success story is a testament to persistence, dedication, and hard work. From clearing the UTCS in his first attempt to topping the UPSC CSE on his third attempt, his journey is inspiring for all civil services aspirants across the country.

