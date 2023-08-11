trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647539
IAF AFCAT 2 ADMIT CARD 2023

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 Released At afcat.cdac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023: The AFCAT exam will be held in two shifts of two hours each. The Shift 1 exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the Shift 2 exam will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023: The Indian Air Force, IAF, has made the AFCAT admit card available online. Candidates who have registered for the Air Force Common Admission Test 02/2023 test can check and download their admit card at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT. Candidates must enter their email address and password to obtain the admission card.

The AFCAT exam will be held on August 25, 26, and 27 by the IAF. The exam will be held in two two-hour segments. Shift 1 will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Shift 2 will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The reporting time is two hours before the exam time.

AFCAT Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website-afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT

2. On the appeared homepage, click on AFCAT Admit card download link

3. A new login page would open

4. Candidates will be required to enter their Email ID and password

5. Now, access the portal and download the admit card 6. Take a print out for the future references

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023; direct link here

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre once the pre-exam verification process begins at 08:00 hours for shift-I and 13:00 hrs for shift-II, according to IAS. The AFCAT 2 exam will cover themes such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. The question paper will contain 100 questions for 300 points

 

