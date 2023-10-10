IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 To Be Released On This Date At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Date, Time And Details Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: The Agniveervayu Exam will be held on October 13, 2023, by the Indian Air Force. Following tradition, the admission card will be made available on the official website this week. Candidates who have enrolled for the recruitment examination can check and get the admit card from the official website at agnipathvavu.cdac.in once it is issued.Except for the English paper, the online exam will be objective in style, with bilingual (English & Hindi) questions.

"Eligible candidates will be sent provisional admit cards for Phase - I of testing on their registered e-mail IDs between 48-72 hrs prior to the examination," reads the official notice.

IAF Agnniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

1. One should go to the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

2. On the homepage, go to the 'Announcement' section

3. In the next step, click on Agniveervayu 01/2024 admit card link

4. Then on the redirected page, enter your registration number and password

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Go through the details and download it

7. Take its printout for future reference

Candidates must get normalised marks in each paper for both science and non-science disciplines. The results of Phase I, as well as the list of individuals shortlisted for Phase II, will be announced in November 2023. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printout of their admit card as well as a valid ID to the exam centre. They will not be allowed to take tests if they do not have the necessary documents.