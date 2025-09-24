IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force is preparing to release admit cards for the Agniveer Vayu Exam 01/2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official IAF website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in using their registration number and password. The exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, September 25, and will consist of objective-type questions in both English and Hindi, except for the English paper. According to the official notification, provisional admit cards will be sent to eligible candidates through their registered email IDs 48 to 72 hours before the examination. Therefore, the admit cards are expected to be available for download today.

Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card, a blue or black pen, and their original Aadhaar card to the examination centre. They should carefully check all details on the hall ticket, and if any discrepancies are found, they must immediately inform the authorities for correction.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official Indian Air Force website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Announcement” section.

Click the link for ‘Agniveervayu 01/2025 Admit Card’.

Log in using your registration number and password when prompted.

The admit card for the IAF Agniveervayu exam will be displayed.

Carefully check the details, download the admit card, and take a printout to carry on exam day.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The online test for Science subjects will have a duration of 60 minutes and will include questions from Physics, Mathematics, and English based on the Class 12 CBSE syllabus. For non-Science subjects, the test will last 45 minutes and will cover English, Reasoning, and General Awareness according to the Class 12 CBSE syllabus. Candidates appearing for both Science and non-Science subjects will have an 85-minute test that includes Physics, Mathematics, English, and RAGA. As per the IAF Agniveer Vayu exam marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer. Unattempted questions will receive no marks, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.