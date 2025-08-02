IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Details Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially extended the registration deadline of the Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can now register themselves through the official website, i.e. agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last day is now extended till 4th August, 2025.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For Agniveer recruitment, applicants must be at least 17.5 years old and not older than 21 years. Only those candidates whose date of birth falls between July 2, 2005, and January 2, 2009, are eligible to apply.

The recruitment process is divided into two categories based on educational background: Science and Non-Science.

For the Science category, candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate, with Mathematics, Physics, and English as subjects.

Candidates with a three-year engineering diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation, or IT, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, are also eligible, provided they have scored at least 50 per cent in English.

For the Non-Science category, candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12 in any stream and 50 per cent marks in English.

Those who have completed a two-year vocational course with a minimum of 50 per cent marks are also eligible to apply.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Candidates must know that they will have to pay the application fees of Rs. 550 to register themselves for the Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2025.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for Agniveer Vayu recruitment takes place in four stages, First is written exam, second stage is Physical Efficiency Test (PET), third stage is document verification, and last stage is Medical Test. Additionally, male candidates must be able to complete 1.6 kilometres in 7 minutes and female candidates must be able complete the distance in 8 minutes. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.