IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued the notification for IAF Agniveer Vayu 2026 recruitment. The online registration process began on July 11 and will remain open until July 31. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

Candidates who were born between January 1, 2006, and July 1, 2009 (including both dates) can apply. If a candidate clears all stages of the selection process, they must not be older than 21 years on the date of enrolment.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can apply if they meet any one of the following criteria:

Science Background:

Passed 10+2/Intermediate/Equivalent exam with Mathematics, Physics, and English from a recognized board with at least 50% overall marks and 50% in English.

OR, completed a three-year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation Technology, or Information Technology) from a recognized Polytechnic with at least 50% overall marks and 50% in English (either in the diploma or in 10th/12th if not studied in diploma).

OR, passed two years of Vocational Course with non-vocational subjects like Physics and Mathematics, from a recognized board, with 50% marks overall and 50% in English (in vocational course or in 10th/12th if not studied in vocational course).

Non-Science Background:

Passed 10+2/Intermediate/Equivalent exam in any stream or subject from a recognized board with at least 50% marks overall and 50% in English.

OR, completed a two-year Vocational Course from a recognized board with 50% marks overall and 50% in English (either in vocational course or in 10th/12th if not studied in vocational course).

Medical Standards:

The general physical requirements for male and female candidates applying for Agniveer Vayu are:

Height:

Male candidates: Minimum height should be 152 cm.

Female candidates: Minimum height should be 152 cm.

For candidates from the North East or hilly areas of Uttarakhand, the minimum height is 147 cm.

For candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum height is 150 cm.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Candidates will first take an online exam according to the subjects they have selected (Science or Other). Those who qualify in the written test will move on to a physical fitness test. Candidates who clear this stage will then undergo a medical examination to confirm they meet the health standards set by the Indian Air Force.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 550 along with applicable GST at the time of registering for the online test.