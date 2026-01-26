IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2027: Registration open at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in – Check Eligibility and How to apply

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the registration process for Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme. The notification invites eligible unmarried Indian men and women to apply for the Agniveer Vayu post.

Those candidates who are selected will serve a four-year tenure in the Indian Air Force. As per the official schedule released, the online examination is set to be held on March 30 and 31, 2026. Aspirants must submit their applications through the official IAF recruitment website within the prescribed timeframe.

The online application window commenced on January 12, 2026, and will remain open until February 1, 2026, up to 11:00 pm. Applicants are required to pay an examination fee of ₹550 along with 18% GST, which is non-refundable.

Agniveer Vayu Eligibility Criteria

For the Agniveer Vayu eligibility, candidates must be unmarried men and women born between January 1, 2006, and July 1, 2009, with the maximum age limit of 21 years.

Educational qualifications cover a wide range: Class 12 (10+2) with Science subjects — Physics, Mathematics, and English; Class 12 in any stream; or a Diploma/vocational qualification. Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the deadline to be considered for this intake.

Steps to Apply for Agniveer Vayu

Interested candidates must apply online through the official portal —iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. The process involves:

Step 1: Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 2: Verifying the OTP sent to both email and phone.

Step 3: Then, logging in with the generated User ID and password.

Step 4: Fill your personal and educational details.

Step 5: Uploading documents, photographs, signature and thumb impression.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online before submitting the form.

Agniveervayu Exam Pattern

Candidates applying for Agniveervayu must know that the selection process will be conducted in three phases:

Phase I: Online written test.

Phase II : Physical Fitness Test, Adaptability Tests and document verification.

Phase III: Medical examination.

Service Period and Benefits

Those candidates who will be selected will serve as Agniveer Vayu for four years, with a starting monthly salary of Rs 30,000, along with annual increments.

After completion of service, eligible candidates will receive a Seva Nidhi package of approximately Rs 10.04 lakh. Additionally, up to 25 per cent of candidates may be considered for enrolment into the regular cadre of the Air Force, depending on requirements.

It is advisable that applicants apply early, as no extension of registration dates will be provided. All updates, including eligibility details, syllabus and notifications, will be available only on the official website — iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.