Join Indian Air Force As Agniveervayu: Online Applications To Begin On July 27

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be inviting online applications for unmarried male and female candidates to join the force as an Agniveervayu, starting July 27. The application process ends on August 17. There will be a selection test thereafter, which is scheduled for October 13, to gain entry into the IAF. Candidates need to fill the application form through the official website of Agniveervayu — https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/. The applicants must be at least 17 years old and not more than 20 years. However, the upper age limit can be extended to 21 years, if a candidate clears all the criteria of the selection procedure.

IAF Agniveervayu 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/



Step 2: Click on the application portal to access the registration forms.

Step 3: Fill out the application by submitting necessary details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Check and submit your form.

The application fee for registration is Rs 250. Candidates need to fill out the registration form carefully as they won’t get another chance after submitting it.

Eligibility

Candidates must have successfully completed the intermediate examination in Physics, Mathematics, and English from a board recognised by Central, State, or Union Territory (UT) authorities. They should have passed the exam with a minimum of 50 percent marks, with 50 percent marks in English. Even non-science candidates should have to secure 50 percent marks in English.

When it comes to medical eligibility, male candidates should have a minimum height of 152.5 cm, while female candidates should have a minimum height of 152 cm. To know more about the medical qualifications, candidates are advised to read the information brochure of the exam.

Examination Procedure

The selection of the candidate will be divided into three phases. The first phase will be a written test. Students qualifying in Phase 1 will head to Phase II where they will have to undergo a physical fitness test. It will be followed by Phase III, which is medical examination.