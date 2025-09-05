IB ACIO 2025 Exam City Slip OUT, Admit Card To Be Released Soon At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download

IB ACIO 2025 Exam City Slip: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the exam city for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Tier 1 Exam 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their exam city slip from the official website, i.e. mha.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to access their exam city slip. Candidates must know that the exam city slip is released for the candidates so they can arrange their travel and accommodation in advance. But they will not have to carry their exam city slip to the examination centre.

The exact detailed address of the examination center will be mentioned on the admit card which will be released very soon. According to the media reports, the admit card will be released in two or three days. However, no particular date is announced for the admit card release yet.

The exam will take place on 16th, 17th and 18th September, 2025 in three shifts.

IB ACIO 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to Download the City Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website- mha.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of exam city slip on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your user ID and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the page immediately.

The selection process will be conducted in three stages. Stage 1 is the Tier 1 written examination, carrying 100 marks, which serves as the first level of screening. Stage 2 is the Tier 2 written examination, carrying 50 marks, for candidates who qualify the initial round. Finally, Stage 3 is the interview round, worth 100 marks, where shortlisted candidates will be assessed to determine the final selection. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates