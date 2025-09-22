Advertisement
IB ACIO ANSWER KEY 2025

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 For Phase 1 Examination Released, Raise Objections At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

The Ministry of Human Affairs (MHA) has officially released the answer key for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Phase-1 Examination 2025 on 22nd September, 2025 at mha.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 For Phase 1 Examination Released, Raise Objections At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download HereIB ACIO Answer Key 2025

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Human Affairs (MHA) has officially released the answer key for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Phase-1 Examination 2025 on 22nd September, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download the answer key through the official website, i.e. mha.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their user ID and passwords along with their date of birth to access their answer key and response sheet. Candidates must know that this is not a provisional answer key. If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key then they raise objections against it.

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 For Phase 1 Examination; Direct Link to Download

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- mha.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of IB ACIO Answer 2025 under the ‘Notifications’ sections on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your User ID and password or date of birth correctly then submit  it. 

Step 5: After submission, your answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Select the questions you want to raise objections for. 

Step 7: Submit all the valid proofs along with the objection and pay the fee.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future use.

Candidates must  note that, after the objection window closes, the Ministry of Home Affairs will review the challenges and publish the final answer key. The Phase-1 results will be declared on this basis, and shortlisted candidates will proceed to Phase-2, the Descriptive Test, followed by further rounds like interview and document verification before the final merit list is released.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

