IB ACIO Result 2025 OUT: Check How To Download Tier-I Merit List, Scorecard, And Cut-Off PDF From mha.gov.in

IB ACIO RESULT 2025 OUT: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially declared the IB ACIO Result 2025 for the Tier-I examination. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive exam can now check their results, merit list, scorecard, and cut-off PDF on the official website mha.gov.in.

The Tier-I exam was conducted in multiple shifts on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025, and witnessed a high number of participants. The examination evaluated candidates on Maths, Reasoning, English, and General Knowledge. The release of the Tier-I result marks the beginning of the selection journey for 3,717 ACIO vacancies.

IB ACIO Result 2025: Recruitment Overview

The IB ACIO 2025 recruitment is being carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the post of ACIO Grade-II (Executive). A total of 3,717 vacancies have been announced across several categories:

UR: 1,537

EWS: 442

OBC: 946

SC: 566

ST: 226

Applicants must hold a graduate degree to be eligible for this post.

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes the following stages:

Tier-I Examination – Objective type, 100 marks (Maths, Reasoning, English, GK)

Tier-II Examination – Descriptive English paper, 50 marks

Interview – 100 marks

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance of all stages.

How to Check and Download IB ACIO Result 2025

Candidates can download their Tier-I result PDF by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MHA website: mha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for “IB ACIO Result 2025.”

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: View the Tier-I merit list, scorecard, and cut-off details.



Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

IB ACIO Cut-Off and Merit List Details

MHA has also published the category-wise cut-off marks for the Tier-I examination. Candidates who qualify the cutoff will be shortlisted for Tier-II.

The merit list contains the roll numbers and names of candidates who have successfully cleared the first stage based on their Tier-I performance.

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400 (Level-7 pay scale). The age limit for applicants is 18 to 27 years as of August 10, 2025, with applicable age relaxations as per government norms.

Candidates are advised to download their result documents promptly and keep them safe for the upcoming phases of the recruitment process.

As the IB ACIO 2025 recruitment process progresses, candidates who have cleared Tier-I should begin preparing for the upcoming Tier-II and interview stages with full focus. With thousands of applicants competing for the prestigious ACIO Grade-II posts, staying updated through the official MHA website and maintaining readiness for each phase is crucial. Best wishes to all aspirants moving forward in this competitive and rewarding selection journey.