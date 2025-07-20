IB ICIO Recruitment 2025 For Grade II Posts: Registration Starts At mha.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Direct Link Here

IB ICIO Registration 2025: The Intelligence Burueu (IB) has officially started the application window for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Oifficers (ACIO) Grade II/ Executive posts. The aim of this drive is to fill 3,717 vacancies. All the candidates who are eligible can now apply through the official website, i.e. mha.gov.in.

IB ICIO Registration 2025 For Grade II/ Executive Posts: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized university. The degree should be issued by an institution approved by the Government of India or UGC-recognized universities.

Applicants must be between 18 to 27 years of age as on August 10, 2025. Age relaxation is available for reserved categories as per government norms, 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, and additional relaxations for departmental candidates, ex-servicemen, and other eligible groups as specified in the official notification.

While not mandatory, candidates with basic knowledge and understanding of computer operations will be given preference, as the role may involve working with digital systems and data handling.

IB ICIO Recruitment Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- mha.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘IB ACIQ Grade II/ Executive 2025 Recruitment’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself with your correct contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account by entering the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the online application with your personal and academic information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents like your photo, signature and other things according the instruction provided.

Step 7: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details, then submit it and save a copy for future use.

IB ICIO Recruitment Registration 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for the IB ACIO Grade II/Executive recruitment varies by category. Male candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs. 650, while a fees is Rs. 550 for SC/ST candidates, all female applicants, and persons with benchmark disabilities. Payment can be made online or offline using an SBI challan. Candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable under any circumstances, so it is advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria before submitting the application. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.