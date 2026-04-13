IB MTS Result 2026: Results to be out shortly at mha.gov.in, check scorecard here

IB MTS Result 2026: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is expected to release the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Result 2026 shortly on its official website, as per the latest update shared on the official portal. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results online once the link is activated.

The result will be made available on the official Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website — mha.gov.in — where candidates can access their scorecard or merit list using their login credentials. As per reports, the result is likely to be announced soon, and candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.

The IB MTS examination was conducted on January 27, 2026, for recruitment to 362 vacancies across different posts. The selection process includes multiple stages, and the written exam is the first major step.

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How to Download IB MTS Result 2026

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Visit the official website: mha.gov.in

Click on the IB MTS Result 2026 link

Enter your login details such as user ID and password/roll number

Submit the information to view your scorecard

Download and save the result for future reference

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The merit list and cut-off marks are also expected to be released along with or shortly after the result.

Candidates are advised to stay alert for official notifications and avoid relying on unofficial sources for updates.