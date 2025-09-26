IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 Released At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit cards for the Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025. Candidates registered for the exam, which will be held this month, can now download their hall tickets from the official website mha.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates need their application ID and password and must follow the instructions on the website.

The admit card includes important details such as the exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, candidate’s name and photograph, and guidelines for exam day. Candidates should check all details carefully to avoid any errors. The Tier 1 exam will be held between September 28 and September 30, 2025. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,987 vacancies in the organisation.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Step 1: Go to the official website mha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the IB Recruitment section and click the login link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern and selection process

The selection process includes an online exam, a written test, and an interview or personality assessment. The online exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into five sections, each containing 20 questions worth one mark each. The sections will cover General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability and Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies. A penalty of one-fourth of the marks for each incorrect answer will be applied. The exam will be of one-hour duration, carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates who qualify this stage will move on to the written test.

The written exam will be descriptive and will require candidates to translate a 500-word passage between their chosen language or dialect and English. This paper will be conducted for one hour and carry 50 marks. Candidates who clear the written test will then be called for an interview or personality test.