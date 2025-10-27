IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 Released: Check How To Download Hall Ticket, Exam Date, City, And Important Instructions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Admit Card 2025 on its website — [mha.gov.in](https://www.mha.gov.in). Candidates who registered for the IB Motor Transport (MT) Exam 2025 can now download their admit cards using their User ID and Password. The Tier-I examination is scheduled for October 30, 2025, and the admit card includes details such as exam centre, reporting time, and essential instructions. Earlier, the city intimation slip was also released.

IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025 — Released by MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has activated the download link for the IB MT Admit Card 2025 on its official portal. Applicants who successfully submitted their forms for the IB Motor Transport Recruitment 2025 can now access their hall ticket. The admit card serves as an essential document for exam entry and must be presented along with a valid photo ID on the day of the examination, i.e., October 30, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Hall Ticket For October 30 Exam – Check Shift Timings, Exam City List, And Important Guidelines)

IB MT Admit Card 2025 — Direct Link Active

Candidates can download the IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 directly from the MHA official website (mha.gov.in) or cdn.digialm.com. The admit card contains key details like the exam venue, date, shift timing, and candidate instructions. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit card to the exam centre.

IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 — Overview

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is conducting the examination to fill 455 Motor Transport vacancies across India. Below are the key highlights:

Feature Details Recruiting Body Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Total Vacancies 455 Exam Date October 30, 2025 Admit Card Release Date Released Official Website [mha.gov.in](https://www.mha.gov.in)

Steps to Download IB MT Admit Card 2025

To download your admit card for the IB Security Assistant MT Exam 2025, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website — [mha.gov.in](https://www.mha.gov.in).

2. Click on the link titled “Download Admit Card for Motor Transport 2025.”

3. Enter your User ID and Password (or Date of Birth).

4. Verify all details and click on Submit.

5. Download and print the admit card for use on the exam day.

Details Mentioned on IB SA MT Admit Card 2025

Candidates must carefully verify the details on their admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the MHA helpdesk. The admit card includes the following information:

Candidate’s Name and Photograph

Roll Number and Registration Number

Date of Birth and Gender

Exam Centre Address and Centre Code

Reporting Time and Shift Details

Examination Guidelines and COVID-19 Instructions

The IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 is an essential document for the upcoming exam on October 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to reach the centre on time, follow all exam-day guidelines, and carry valid ID proof along with their admit card.