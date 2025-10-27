Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976931https://zeenews.india.com/education/ib-security-assistant-mt-admit-card-2025-released-download-intelligence-bureau-motor-transport-hall-ticket-check-exam-date-city-and-important-instructions-2976931.html
NewsEducation
IB ADMIT CARD 2025

IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 Released: Check How To Download Hall Ticket, Exam Date, City, And Important Instructions

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Admit Card 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets to check their exam date, city, and important guidelines.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Admit Card 2025.
  • Candidates who registered for the IB Motor Transport (MT) Exam 2025 can now download their admit cards using their User ID and Password.
  • The Tier-I examination is scheduled for October 30, 2025, and the admit card includes details such as exam centre, reporting time, and essential instructions.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 Released: Check How To Download Hall Ticket, Exam Date, City, And Important InstructionsPic Credit: IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Admit Card 2025 on its website — [mha.gov.in](https://www.mha.gov.in). Candidates who registered for the IB Motor Transport (MT) Exam 2025 can now download their admit cards using their User ID and Password. The Tier-I examination is scheduled for October 30, 2025, and the admit card includes details such as exam centre, reporting time, and essential instructions. Earlier, the city intimation slip was also released.

IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025 — Released by MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has activated the download link for the IB MT Admit Card 2025 on its official portal. Applicants who successfully submitted their forms for the IB Motor Transport Recruitment 2025 can now access their hall ticket. The admit card serves as an essential document for exam entry and must be presented along with a valid photo ID on the day of the examination, i.e., October 30, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Hall Ticket For October 30 Exam – Check Shift Timings, Exam City List, And Important Guidelines)

IB MT Admit Card 2025 — Direct Link Active

Candidates can download the IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 directly from the MHA official website (mha.gov.in) or cdn.digialm.com. The admit card contains key details like the exam venue, date, shift timing, and candidate instructions. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit card to the exam centre.

IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 — Overview

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is conducting the examination to fill 455 Motor Transport vacancies across India. Below are the key highlights:
Feature Details
Recruiting Body Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
Post Name Security Assistant (Motor Transport)
Total Vacancies 455
Exam Date October 30, 2025
Admit Card Release Date Released
Official Website [mha.gov.in](https://www.mha.gov.in)

Steps to Download IB MT Admit Card 2025

To download your admit card for the IB Security Assistant MT Exam 2025, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website — [mha.gov.in](https://www.mha.gov.in).
2. Click on the link titled “Download Admit Card for Motor Transport 2025.”
3. Enter your User ID and Password (or Date of Birth).
4. Verify all details and click on Submit.
5. Download and print the admit card for use on the exam day.

Details Mentioned on IB SA MT Admit Card 2025

Candidates must carefully verify the details on their admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the MHA helpdesk. The admit card includes the following information:

Candidate’s Name and Photograph
Roll Number and Registration Number
Date of Birth and Gender
Exam Centre Address and Centre Code
Reporting Time and Shift Details
Examination Guidelines and COVID-19 Instructions

The IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 is an essential document for the upcoming exam on October 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to reach the centre on time, follow all exam-day guidelines, and carry valid ID proof along with their admit card.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Pakistan Relations 2025
Strategic Diplomacy? US Seeks Ties With Pakistan, But Says India Comes First
Albania AI Minister
SHOCKING: World's First AI Minister 'Pregnant' With 83 Babies!
SNAP Benefits 2025
SNAP Explained: Why 42 Million Americans Could Go Hungry This November
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Slams Tejashwi Over ‘Jumlebaazi’, Unfulfilled Promises
National Conference
NC Rift Deepens As Mian Altaf Backs Ruhullah In Criticising Omar-Led Govt
Assam Rifles
Assam Rifles Apprehends ULFA (I) Cadre Involved In Army Camp Attack
maoist surrender
Chhattisgarh: Major Blow To Maoists As 21 Cadres Surrender In Kanker
special intensive revision
EC To Announce Pan-India Voter List Revision Dates Tomorrow
Burevestnik missile
Putin's 'Doomsday Bird': Nuclear Missile That Flies Forever, Strikes Anywhere
Marco Rubio
Not At India’s Expense: Rubio Defends US-Pakistan Ties With ‘History’ Argument