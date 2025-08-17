IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Apply Here

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs will shut down the registration process for Security Assistant/Executive recruitment today, August 17, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, i.e. mha.gov.in. The registration, which began on 26th July, 2025, The recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 4,987 vacancies.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the IB Security Assistant/Executive posts must have completed Class 10 or an equivalent qualification from a recognized Board of Education. The age of candidates should be between 18 and 27 years as of August 17, 2025. Those applying for vacancies under a specific Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) are required to have knowledge of at least one of the prescribed languages or dialects listed for that SIB, and must be able to read, write, and speak fluently in the chosen language or dialect.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- mha.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025 Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then create a new account and register yourself using your basic contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 100 and the charges for recruitment processing is Rs. 550. Candidates can make the payment through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI/ Challan, etc. Candidates must not forget to save the receipt for the future reference. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.