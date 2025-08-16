IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Tomorrow At mha.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Direct Link to Apply Here

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs will close the registration window for Security Assistant/ Executive posts tomorrow, i.e. 17th August, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can register themselves through the official website, i.e. mha.gov.in. The bureau started the registration process from 26th July, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill the 4,987 vacancies.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent qualification from a recognized Board of Education.

The age limit for applying is 18 to 27 years, calculated as on August 17, 2025.

Candidates applying for vacancies under a specific Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) must have knowledge of at least one of the prescribed languages/dialects listed for that SIB.

They should be able to read, write, and speak fluently in the chosen language/dialect.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- mha.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025 Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then create a new account and register yourself using your basic contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 100 and the charges for recruitment processing is Rs. 550. Candidates can make the payment through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI/ Challan, etc. Candidates must not forget to save the receipt for the future reference. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.