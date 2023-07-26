IBPS Admit Card 2023: RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card Released At ibps.in- Direct Link To Download Here

IBPS Admit Card 2023: IBPS Clerk Admit Card for RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who applied for RRB Office Assistant positions in this year's recruitment can check and download their hall tickets online.

The preliminary examinations for IBPS RRB Clerk are scheduled for August 12, 13, and 19. Candidates must download their admit cards since information about their exam center and other details will be included in the call letters.

IBPS Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website ibps.in.

2. On the home page click on the RRB Office Assistant Preliminary Admit Card Call Letters link

3. On the new window that opens, click on Call Letter Link

4. A new window would open

5. Enter your username and date of birth to download the call letter

The admit card is required for entry to the exam centre. Candidates must also download and carefully read the instructions. In addition, candidates must sign the documents at the centre. Aside from the admit card, you must also provide a photo ID.