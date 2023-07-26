trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640791
NewsEducation
IBPS ADMIT CARD 2023

IBPS Admit Card 2023: RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card Released At ibps.in- Direct Link To Download Here

IBPS Admit Card 2023: The link to download the admit card would be active till August 19, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IBPS Admit Card 2023: RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card Released At ibps.in- Direct Link To Download Here File Photo

IBPS Admit Card 2023: IBPS Clerk Admit Card for RRB Office Assistant Prelims Exam has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who applied for RRB Office Assistant positions in this year's recruitment can check and download their hall tickets online.

The preliminary examinations for IBPS RRB Clerk are scheduled for August 12, 13, and 19. Candidates must download their admit cards since information about their exam center and other details will be included in the call letters.

IBPS Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here


cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website ibps.in.

2. On the home page click on the RRB Office Assistant Preliminary Admit Card Call Letters link 

3. On the new window that opens, click on Call Letter Link 

4. A new window would open

5. Enter your username and date of birth to download the call letter

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023; direct link to download here

The admit card is required for entry to the exam centre. Candidates must also download and carefully read the instructions. In addition, candidates must sign the documents at the centre. Aside from the admit card, you must also provide a photo ID.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above