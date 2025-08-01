IBPS Clerk 2025 Registration Starts Today At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

IBPS Clerk 2025 Registration: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially started the online registration process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying can do it through the official website, i.e. ibps.in. The registration has started from today, i.e. 1st August, 2025 and the last date to apply is 21st August, 2025.

The selection process for this recruitment takes place in two phases, first phase is the preliminary exam which will take place in October and the second phase is the Main Exam which will be conducted in November.

IBPS Clerk 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘CRP-Clerks XV’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself using your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form, fill your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and submit the form and keep a copy of it for the future reference.

IBPS Clerk 2025 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the IBPS Clerk recruitment exam, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. As of August 1, 2025, applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age, with age relaxations applicable to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms. Additionally, candidates must possess proficiency in the official language of the state or union territory for which they are applying, which includes the ability to read, write, and speak it fluently. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.