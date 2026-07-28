/IBPS Clerk 2026 notification out: Registration begins August 1; Check important dates, exam patterns, and key details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the start of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 process. This is a great opportunity for candidates who want to work in public sector banks as Customer Service Associates (CSA).
The registration process will begin on August 1, 2026, and candidates should stay updated with all important dates and details.
IBPS has released a short notification for the recruitment. As per the announcement, the online application window opens from August 1 and runs through August 21, 2026. The full, detailed notification along with the actual application link drops the same day on the official IBPS website.
That's where you'll find everything: vacancies, eligibility, age limit, qualifications, exam pattern, syllabus, fees, the whole selection process. Worth reading closely before you apply.
Prelims are set for October 2026, with Mains following in December; both will run online, spread across exam centres nationwide.
There's also Pre-Examination Training (PET) coming up in September 2026 for candidates who qualify for it. The result of the preliminary exam is expected to be announced in November 2026. After that, the final provisional allotment of candidates will be done in March 2027.
Online registration: August 1 to August 21, 2026
Application fee payment: August 1 to August 21, 2026
Application correction window: to be announced
Pre-Examination Training (PET): September 2026
Preliminary Examination: October 2026
Preliminary Result: November 2026
Main Examination: December 2026
Provisional Allotment: March 2027
SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates: Rs 175 (GST included)
All other candidates: Rs 850 (GST included)
Payment mode: online only
Payment window: August 1 to August 21, 2026
Candidates should keep all necessary documents ready before starting the registration process. They are also advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for updates. Since only a short notification has been released so far, applicants should wait for the detailed notification to understand all requirements clearly before applying.
The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 is a major opportunity for banking aspirants across India. With registration starting from August 1, candidates should prepare in advance and stay alert for the detailed notification to avoid missing any important step in the application process.
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