IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At ibps.in- Steps To Download Here

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 is scheduled to be released today, August 16. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will issue the call letter for the August-September Prelims test. Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Clerk 2023 exam may check and get their admit card from the official website, ibps.in. Candidates must provide their application number and password to gain access.

The IBPS Clerk Admit Card is anticipated today, August 16. However, no date for the call letter has been issued by IBPS. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website frequently for the most recent updates on IBPS Clerk admission card.

The IBPS Prelims exam will be held on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Visiting the Official Website: Candidates must go to the IBPS website (www.ibps.in). Login Information: To access their account, candidates must provide their registration number, date of birth, or password. After logging in, aspirants should look for and click on the link to download their IBPS Clerk admission card. Verification and Download: The admit card will be displayed on your screen after you click the link. Check that all of the information on the admit card is correct, including your name, portrait, exam date, time, and location. Print and download admit card for future reference.

The syllabus for the IBPS Clerk Prelims test is divided into three sections: Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. The IBPS Prelims Exam is worth 100 points and lasts one hour, with 20 minutes allotted for each component.

