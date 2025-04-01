IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Customer Service Associate Results Declared At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ibps.in. The scores are calculated based on a few key steps. First, the number of correct answers in each section is considered after deducting marks for wrong answers. Then, the final scores for each test are rounded to two decimal places. If applicable, the total weighted score (TWS) is determined. According to the tentative schedule, the IBPS Clerk Mains exam took place on October 13, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,148 Clerk vacancies in the organization.

Candidates must achieve a minimum score in each section of the Online Main Examination, as well as a minimum overall score, to move forward in the selection process. The cut-off marks will be determined based on the number of vacancies available in each State/UT, and candidates who meet the criteria will be considered for provisional allotment. Until this process is completed, the scores from the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the "IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025" link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Review your result and download the page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The Online Main Examination is conducted for a total of 200 marks, which are later scaled down to 100 for the provisional allotment process. Candidates must qualify in the exam and secure a high rank in the merit list to be considered for provisional allotment. To move forward in the selection process, each candidate must achieve the minimum required score in each section as well as an overall qualifying score.