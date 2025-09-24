IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Pre-Examination Training can download their hall tickets from the official website, ibps.in, by entering their Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth. The admit cards will be available for download until September 29, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,270 Customer Service Associate positions across the organisation.

Candidates who registered within the deadline can check and download their admit cards from the official IBPS website, www.ibps.in. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. The admit card will contain essential details such as the exam date, time, venue, exam-day guidelines, and other instructions.

Selection Process: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in two stages — the prelims and mains exams. Only those who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains exam, which will be followed by a local language proficiency verification.

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click the link for IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit the details.

Review the admit card displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Important dates

Registration was open from August 1 to August 21.

Preliminary examinations are scheduled for October 4, 5, and 11.

Main examination will be held on November 29.

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The IBPS Clerk 2025 Preliminary Examination will comprise three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language section will have 30 questions, Numerical Ability will contain 35 questions, and Reasoning Ability will include 35 questions. The prelims will consist of a total of 100 questions worth 100 marks, with a duration of 60 minutes.

The Main Examination will feature four sections. The General/Financial Awareness section will have 40 questions, General English will consist of 40 questions, Reasoning Ability will include 40 questions, and Quantitative Aptitude will have 35 questions. The mains exam will be conducted for a total of 200 marks, with a penalty of one-fourth of the marks for each incorrect answer.