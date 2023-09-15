IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Released At ibps.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023: IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 has been declared by the Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection. The outcome was made public today, September 14, as planned. IBPS released the result date and time earlier today. Candidates who took the preliminary exam can now see and obtain their results.

Candidates must input their roll number and code to view the results. Only those who have passed the preliminary exam are eligible to take the main exam. The exam will take place on October 7, 2023. IBPS will issue admission cards for the main test separately.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Go to the official website at ibps.in.

2. On the webpage, select CRP Clerical Cadre.

3. Now, click on the link that says "Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XIII and go to the result status."

4. Enter your login information and press the submit button.

5. The IBPS Clerk 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download it and print it for future reference.

A total of 4545 jobs will be filled as a result of this recruitment campaign. Those who pass the preliminary exam will be qualified to take the IBPS Clerk Mains exam 2023, which will be held in October 2023.