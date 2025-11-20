IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon At ibps.in- Check Steps to Download And Other Details Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the result for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 soon. Although an official declaration date has not been confirmed yet, media reports suggest that the results may be released soon. All the candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website, i.e. ibps.in, after the release.

This exam is being conducted to fill the total number of vacancies that have now been increased to 13,533, marking a rise of over 3,200 posts from the earlier announced 10,277. The prelims exam took place 4th, 5th and 11th October, 2025.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will qualify to appear for the Mains Exam which will be the final determining stage for merit-based selection.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025.’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the result of IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download it for future reference.

The preliminary exam was conducted for a total of 100 marks and included objective-type questions across three sections, English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability with a total time limit of one hour. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the latest updates and important notifications.