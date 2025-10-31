Advertisement
IBPS CLERK 2025

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Soon: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard And Check Updated Vacancies

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be released soon on the official website. Candidates can check the direct link, step-by-step process to download their scorecard, and details of the updated state-wise vacancies.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued an important update regarding its Clerk Recruitment 2025 drive.
  • The total number of vacancies has now been increased to 13,533, marking a rise of over 3,200 posts from the earlier announced 10,277.
  • This expansion follows a manpower review and fresh requirements received from participating public sector banks across India.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Soon: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard And Check Updated VacanciesImage Credit: IBPS Clerk 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued an important update regarding its Clerk Recruitment 2025 drive. The total number of vacancies has now been increased to 13,533, marking a rise of over 3,200 posts from the earlier announced 10,277. This expansion follows a manpower review and fresh requirements received from participating public sector banks across India.

The IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination was conducted on October 4 and 5, 2025, and as per reports, the results are expected to be declared soon on the official website — ibps.in

Candidates who qualify in the prelims round will move on to the Mains Examination, which will be the final determining stage for merit-based selection.

Revised Vacancies Across States

State Previous Vacancies Revised Vacancies
Uttar Pradesh 1,315 2,346
Bihar 308 748
Rajasthan 328 394
Madhya Pradesh 601 755
Chhattisgarh 214 298
Gujarat 753 860
Karnataka 1,170 1,248
Maharashtra 1,117 1,144
West Bengal 540 992
Delhi 416 279

Several other states, including Punjab, Odisha, and Telangana, have also seen a rise in the number of available posts. This revision ensures wider regional representation and greater opportunities for aspiring candidates across India.

Examination and Selection Process

The IBPS Clerk 2025 selection process includes two stages — Preliminary and Mains Examinations, followed by a Local Language Proficiency Test (where applicable).

Candidates who have studied their regional language in Class 10 or above are exempted from appearing in the language test.

The Mains Exam will feature 155 questions for 200 marks, to be completed within 120 minutes.

The sections include:
Sections Marks
General/Financial Awareness 50 marks
General English 40 marks
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 60 marks
Quantitative Aptitude  50 marks

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The final merit list will be prepared solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the Mains Exam.

The starting salary for an IBPS Clerk is approximately ₹24,050, which can increase up to ₹64,480 with allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), and Special Allowance.

How to Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Follow the steps below to download your prelims result once released:

Visit the official website — ibps.in

Click on the link titled “IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025.”

Enter your Registration Number, Roll Number, and Date of Birth.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

The result will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, and qualifying status. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible for the Mains Examination, followed by the language proficiency test (if required).

