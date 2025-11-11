IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At ibps.in- Steps To Check Result Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the result for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 soon. However, no official announcement has been made for the result declaration but as per media reports it is expected to be out soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download their result through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

This exam is being conducted to fill the total number of vacancies that have now been increased to 13,533, marking a rise of over 3,200 posts from the earlier announced 10,277. The prelims exam took place 4th, 5th and 11th October, 2025.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will qualify to appear for the Mains Exam which will be the final determining stage for merit-based selection.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025.’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the result of IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download it for future reference.

The prelims exam carried 100 marks and featured objective-type questions across three sections, English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability with a total duration of one hour. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.