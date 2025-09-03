IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Edit Window Closes Today At ibps.in- Here’s How To Make Corrections

IBPS Clerk 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced that the edit window for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 will remain open only until September 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections or modifications in their application forms can do so through the official IBPS website at ibps.in. It is important to note that only those candidates who have successfully completed and submitted their online application form, along with the payment of the requisite fees or intimation charges within the specified application registration period, will be allowed to access the correction facility. This step ensures that all details in the application are accurate and up to date before the final processing of applications begins. Candidates are therefore advised to carefully review their applications and make any necessary corrections before the deadline to avoid any issues during the recruitment process.

After the expiry of ‘Edit Window for candidates to Modify/ Correct Application Form’, no change/modification/correction will be allowed under any circumstances. No requests in this regard will be entertained," as per the official notice.

IBPS Clerk 2025: Which details cannot be modified?

The following details cannot be edited in the IBPS application form: the candidate’s name, email ID, mobile number, the State or Union Territory selected for the vacancy, the State or Union Territory mentioned in the correspondence and permanent addresses, the applied post, and the candidate’s nationality.

IBPS Clerk 2025: Here's how to make correction

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on the login link and enter your login credentials.

Your submitted application form will be displayed.

Review the form carefully and make the necessary corrections.

Pay the required correction fee after making changes.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates wishing to make corrections in their application form must pay a correction fee of ₹200/-. This fee is non-refundable under any circumstances and cannot be adjusted for any other examination.