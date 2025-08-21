IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For More Than 10000 Posts At ibps.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a reminder to candidates that the registration window for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 (CRP-CSA XV) will officially close on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Aspirants who are yet to apply are strongly advised to complete the online application process and submit the examination fee well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or heavy traffic on the portal.

IBPS is set to fill over 10,000 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) posts across various participating public sector banks through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can access the application form through the official IBPS website — ibps.in. Along with filling in personal and academic details, applicants must also upload the required documents and complete the payment process to successfully submit their applications.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Number of vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released more than 10,000 vacancies for clerk posts under its CRP-CSA XV recruitment drive. These positions, titled Customer Service Associates, will be allotted across participating public sector banks in different states and union territories. The online registration process for IBPS Clerk 2025 started on August 1, 2025, and will close today, August 21, 2025. Once the deadline passes, the application portal will not reopen, making it important for aspirants to complete their forms and fee payment on time.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

According to the eligibility criteria set by IBPS, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The prescribed age limit is 20 to 28 years as of August 1, 2025, with age relaxations available for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

In addition, aspirants are required to have proficiency in the official language of the state or union territory where they are applying, which includes the ability to read, write, and speak it effectively.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website: ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “CRP CSA IBPS Customer Service Associate (Live)."

Step 3: From the list, select “CRP Clerical Cadre XV.”

Step 4: Under the CRP CSA XV section, click on “Apply Online.”

Step 5: Choose “New Registration” and carefully enter your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Use the generated registration number and password to log in.

Step 7: Complete the detailed application form and upload the required documents, such as a recent photo and signature, in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Step 9: Double-check all the information before clicking “Final Submit.”

Step 10: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

IBPS has urged applicants to thoroughly go through the detailed notification available on its official website before filling out the form. The document provides essential information about eligibility requirements, age limits, reservation rules, exam structure, and the selection procedure. With a heavy influx of applications anticipated, candidates are strongly advised not to delay their submissions or fee payments until the final hours. Any last-minute technical issues on the closing day could result in incomplete or unsuccessful registrations.