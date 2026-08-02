/IBPS clerk recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 11,403 posts, Check last date, eligibility

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026. This year the IBPS notification invites applications for the 16th Common Recruitment Process for Customer Service Associates, CRP CSA-XVI.
IBPS application form 2026 began on August 1, 2026, and eligible graduates can apply through the official website, ibps.in.
IBPS has announced a total of 11,403 vacancies for the post of Customer Service Associate (CSA), popularly known as IBPS Clerk, across 11 participating Public Sector Banks (PSBs).
The recruitment is being conducted for the financial year 2027-28, and the detailed notification includes a state-wise and bank-wise breakup of vacancies, along with category-wise reservation details.
Candidates are advised to go through the full notification PDF on ibps.in for the exact vacancy distribution before applying, as posting will be in the state/UT they choose to apply for.
Candidates should note that the application fee payment window generally closes along with the registration deadline, so it is advisable to complete the process well ahead of the last date.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.
Age Limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years of age as on August 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and other reserved categories as per Government of India norms.
Nationality: Applicants must be a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal or Bhutan (subject to conditions specified in the official notification for certain other categories).
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application:
The recruitment covers Customer Service Associate posts across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. Candidates should refer to the official notification for the complete list of banks along with their respective vacancy allocations.
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