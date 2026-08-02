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IBPS clerk recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 11,403 posts, Check last date, eligibility

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the official notification for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 at ibps.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
IBPS clerk recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 11,403 posts, Check last date, eligibility

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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