IBPS Clerk Result 2023 To Be Released Today At ibps.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has announced the date and timing for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result will be out today, September 14, 2023. Candidates who took the exam are urged to have their roll number and code available in order to view the results.

The IBPS Clerk Preliminary Result will be available on the official website ibps.in. It should be noted that no specific timing for the release of the results has been announced. The IBPS official website, on the other hand, is likely to be updated by 7 p.m. today. Those who pass the preliminary exam will be qualified to take the main exam. The main examination is set to take place on October 7, 2023. The IBPS Clerk Result 2023 will be released state by state.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Go to the IBPS official website, @ibps.in.

2. Navigate to the CRP Clerical area on the Home Page.

3. Select Common Recruitment Process For Clerical Cadre XIII under CRP Clerical Cadre.

4. Now, click on the link that says Result Status of CRP Clerical Cadre XIII Online Preliminary Examination.

5. Aspirants will be led to a new page where they must input accurate information such as Registration/Roll Number, Password/Date Of Birth, and the captcha.

6. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen when you press the submit button.

7. Save the IBPS Clerk Result as a PDF file for future reference.

