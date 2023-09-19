IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023 Prelims Link Available At ibps.in- Steps To Download Here

IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2023: The scorecard for the Clerk Prelims exam 2023 has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who took the exam can access and get their results on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates must provide their application number and date of birth to gain access.

The IBPS Mains test will be held on October 7, 2023. Candidates taking the exam must bring their IBPS Prelims admit card, as well as their Mains, admit card to the exam centre. The IBPS Mains admission card is scheduled to be issued this week.

IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-ibps.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk scorecard link

3. Now, enter your registration number and date of birth

4. Access the result and download the same

5. Take a print out for the future references

On September 14, IBPS released the results of the Online Prelims Exam for CRP-Clerks-XIII, and the entire scorecard is now available. The Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 was held on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023. Candidates who pass the Prelims test will be required to take the IBPS Clerk Mains exam in 2023.