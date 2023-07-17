IBPS PO 2023 Provisional Allotment List Under Reserve Category Out Now On ibps.in - Direct Link To Download Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) under the reserve category list. The list has been released on the official website at ibps.in. The candidates who registered for the same can check and download the IBPS PO scorecard from the official website. It is to be noted that the list will be available till August 14.

The IBPS PO Main test for 2022 took place in November of the previous year, and the results were released on January 5. Candidates who had been shortlisted received invitations to an interview and personality test round in February. On March 15, the IBPS PO scorecard for candidates in the general category was made public.

"Further to our notice dated 01.04.2023 released on the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in, provisional allotment exercise from the reserve list under CRP-PO/MT-XIII has been done based on the vacancies provided by the Participating Banks up to 07.07.2023." The official notification said.



The notification added, "Provisionally allotted candidates are being intitmated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of the online registration for CRP-PO/MT-XIII. The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of of various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc."

IBPS PO scorecard 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Now go to the provisional allotment list under reserve category for CRP PO/MT-XII.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details like Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: IBPS PO scorecard will appear on screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download and take a printout for future reference