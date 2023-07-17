trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636643
NewsEducation
IBPS PO

IBPS PO 2023 Provisional Allotment List Under Reserve Category Out Now On ibps.in - Direct Link To Download Here

IBPS PO provisional allotment list for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee under the reserve category have been released on the official website ibps.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IBPS PO 2023 Provisional Allotment List Under Reserve Category Out Now On ibps.in - Direct Link To Download Here Image for representation

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) under the reserve category list. The list has been released on the official website at ibps.in. The candidates who registered for the same can check and download the IBPS PO scorecard from the official website. It is to be noted that the list will be available till August 14.

The IBPS PO Main test for 2022 took place in November of the previous year, and the results were released on January 5. Candidates who had been shortlisted received invitations to an interview and personality test round in February. On March 15, the IBPS PO scorecard for candidates in the general category was made public.

"Further to our notice dated 01.04.2023 released on the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in, provisional allotment exercise from the reserve list under CRP-PO/MT-XIII has been done based on the vacancies provided by the Participating Banks up to 07.07.2023." The official notification said.

cre Trending Stories

The notification added, "Provisionally allotted candidates are being intitmated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of the online registration for CRP-PO/MT-XIII. The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of of various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc."

IBPS PO scorecard 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Now go to the provisional allotment list under reserve category for CRP PO/MT-XII.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details like Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: IBPS PO scorecard will appear on screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download and take a printout for future reference

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded