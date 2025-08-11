IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Prelims Hall Ticket To Be Released Soon At ibps.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 soon for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment 2025. All the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

The IBPS PO 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. As per media reports, the admit cards are expected to be available approximately 7 to 10 days before the examination. To download the hall ticket, candidates will need to log in using their credentials. It is important to remember that the admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates must carry it to the exam centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibpsc.in.

Step 2: You will find the ‘CRP PO/ MT’ and click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link ‘Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XV’.

Step 4: You will find the link ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary/Mains Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/ MT-XV’.

Step 5: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 6: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on your screen, check the details and download it.

Step 8: Print it out for the day of the examination.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned on The Hall Ticket

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card, candidate’s name, their registration number and roll number, exam date, reporting time and exam timing, name and address of the examination centre and important instructions that need to be followed. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.