IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, ibps.in, by entering their registration number and password. The admit card includes important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam venue.

The IBPS PO 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. To download the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their credentials. It is essential to remember that the admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates must carry it to the exam centre; otherwise, they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. This recruitment drive aims to fill the 5,208 vacancies for the PO posts across the 11 public sector banks.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibpsc.in.

Step 2: You will find the ‘CRP PO/ MT’ and click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link ‘Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XV’.

Step 4: You will find the link ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary/Mains Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/ MT-XV’.

Step 5: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 6: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on your screen, check the details and download it.

Step 8: Print it out for the day of the examination.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: Here's how to check via SMS

If the IBPS website is not accessible, candidates can get their exam centre details through SMS by typing: IBPSPO [space] Registration Number [space] Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) and sending it to 5676750.