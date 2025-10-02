Advertisement
IBPS PO MAINS 2025

IBPS PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Released At ibps.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the admit card for the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 at ibps.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IBPS PO Mains 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the admit card for the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam and are going to appear for it can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. ibps.in.

The mains exam will take place on 12th October, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 5208 probationary officer (PO) vacancies. Candidates must note that admit card is a very important document as it will include all the necessary details like name of the candidate, roll number, address of the examination centre, date and time of the exam and other important guidelines. Also, candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without the hall ticket.

IBPS PO Mains 2025 Admit Card; Direct Link to Download the Hall ticket

IBPS PO Mains 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- ibps.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘CRP PO/MT’ and select ‘Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now select the link titled “IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025.”

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth correctly.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the details and download it for the day of the examination.

The recruitment takes place in three stages, the first stage was prelims exam and candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are now going to appear for the mains exam and now candidates who clear the mains exam will have to appear for the interview round. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

